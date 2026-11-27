While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Monster Hunter Rise Netflix

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has made its way onto mobile through Netflix Games. Originally, the game was released on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The action RPG sees players embark on a series of hunting quests from the village of Kamura, taking on monsters and using the materials gathered to craft new gear and weapons.

Players can hunt solo or team up with up to three other people in multiplayer. The mobile version features redesigned touch controls, a new recovery button that automatically selects suitable healing or recovery items for the player during combat.

Previously paid or limited-time downloadable quests can now be unlocked through gameplay.

Escape the Baby Alarm

Escape the Baby Alarm is a cosy, escape room-inspired puzzle game that explores the challenges and joys of becoming a new parent.

The game draws from the developer’s own experiences and asks players to solve puzzles based on everyday situations, from misplaced household items to navigating parenting advice.

The game features hand-drawn illustrations that reflect the experiences of a sleep-deprived parent. The game aims to explore how parenthood changes a person’s identity while balancing themes of love, exhaustion and personal growth.

Everything is Crab

Everything is Crab is an animal evolution roguelite game developed by Odd Dreams Digital and published by Secret Mode, the title has launched on iOS and Android.

Players must survive in a living ecosystem by hunting, scavenging or avoiding other creatures. The game features over 160 evolutions and specialisations to develop their own unique creation across each run.

The mobile version includes all existing PC content, alongside redesigned touchscreen controls and Bluetooth controller support. Future PC updates will also come to mobile.

Android players can access a one-hour free trial and the iOS version offers a free download with limited content.

Field Day

Field Day is a multiplayer extraction action game from Bit Odd set in a city overrun by monsters. Players take on the role of operatives who are competing in four-player free-for-all matches where they can battle monsters, collect loot and use things like environmental hazards to their advantage.

The game has a host of characters featuring unique abilities and upgradable equipment as well as branching skill trees, allowing for players to customise their builds. Seasonal progression also offers unlockable characters, upgrades and cosmetics.

Digimon Alysion

Digimon Alysion is a digital trading card game from Bandai based on the Digimon Card Game. It features an original story, a new cast of characters and new Digimon.

Players can collect cards, build their decks and compete against opponents worldwide in ranked matches or practice against friends and in-game characters.

The game features both existing and newly introduced cards, including alternative artwork and animated variants as well as a free daily card pack. Players can also raise and evolve their Digimon with more than 100 entries for players to add to their Digidex.

Azur Promilia

Azur Promilia is an open-world RPG from Manjuu Games. The title has launched in Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan, with an English-language version targeted for summer 2027.

Players explore the continent of Promilia, recruit characters and collect creatures known as Kibo to assist them in combat and exploration. The game also features real-time battles, farming, crafting and customising a house.

Fishing Inc

Fishing Inc is an incremental fishing game where players travel between different fishing spots, catch different types of fish and sell their catches to earn money. Players can invest their money in new equipment and skills, which will allow them to catch larger and rarer fish.

The game also features unlockable fishing locations, legendary fish to discover and a fish log for players to complete as they build up their collections.

Athelan Battlegrounds

Athelan Battlegrounds is a free-to-play, turn-based tactical PvP game from a two-person Canadian indie studio, the title has launched on Android and PC.

Players can assemble teams of intergalactic champions and compete in 5v5 or 10v10 battles. Combat focuses on positioning and team composition, with strategic timed abilities.

The game has ranked and unranked modes, custom team formations and a puzzle maker that allows players to create and share tactical challenges.