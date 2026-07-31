New release roundup: Netflix Minigolf, Afterglow, CookieRun: Crumble, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

CookieRun: Crumble

Devsisters’ popular CookieRun franchise has its latest installation in CookieRun: Crumble, an auto-battler and deck-builder RPG designed to be fast and accessible.

Out now on Android, iOS and PC, players can begin to collect cookies and send them into battle across a range of modes, maps and formats. Deciding which baked goods to bring, assigning them pets for support, and judging how their roles will interplay form the strategic core of the game.

Of course, being a CookieRun title, ingredients also include witty writing and a dollop of funny characters.

Netflix Minigolf

Netflix Games has developed a TV-based party game using mobile phones as controllers, combining minigolf and pinball gameplay across 60 levels.

Titled Netflix Minigolf, those levels take inspiration from some of the streaming giant’s biggest IPs, such as Squid Game, Stranger Things and Bridgerton. As well as iconic locations, this golfing game includes threats like the Demogorgon but special effects like Eleven’s Eggos.

Netflix Minigolf supports local co-op with players joining by scanning a QR code.

Case Solved: The London Files

Released across PC, console and mobile, Case Solved: The London Files presents players with handcrafted logic puzzles in a hand-drawn setting.

Minimol Games and SpecNext have presented this puzzler in 1960s London with jazz sounds completing the vibe, helping detectives enter a thoughtful headspace as they call out contradictions and piece together evidence.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Harvest Moon has a new port on mobile, with 3DS title Skytree Village entering the modern day almost 10 years on from its original release.

This entry in Natsume’s long-running series sees players aim to restore seven titular Skytrees after the Harvest Goddess’ power begins to wane, meeting and familiar faces along the way.

Some of You May Die

Roguelike auto-battler Some of You May Die is JoGameDev’s take on the open-ended genre where players can gather heroes, improve stats and unlock abilities in thousands of combinations.

Each run, gamers will begin with an empty battlefield and near-endless options, gradually filling the field with pixelated characters and watching the war play out.

Afterglow

Shadow Council has launched MMORPG Afterglow with a post-apocalyptic twist.

Set in a sandbox world with a 1980s aesthetic, this title takes place 77 years after a nuclear war where refugees are still trying to survive. Turn-based combat and skill-based progression combine with flexible systems geared towards a busy life, allowing players to check in on their progress at their convenience.