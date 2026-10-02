New release roundup: Open Drive, Pusheen’s Place, Dragon Village 3, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Pusheen’s Place

Lively Studio’s latest game Pusheen's Place has brought the famous cartoon cat to Apple Arcade.

Exclusive to the service, this cosy title marks Pusheen’s first officially licenced game and allows players to craft rooms, decorate and collect more than 100 kittens. Minigames include Snack Stack, Parfait Pop and Batch Match.

Open Drive

SpecialEffect has teamed up with Sun and Moon Studios to create Open Drive, putting accessibility in the driver’s seat.

The driving game features four terrain types, a variety of cars and plenty of jumps, with controller options ranging from touch controls, to mouse, game controller, iOS eye tracking and even voice commands.

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD has released on PC and mobile, marking the latest entry in the award-winning tower defence series and the return to Linirea.

This time around, Ironhide Game Studio is taking players into the past, set before Vez’nan became the villain series fans are familiar with. In fact, the goal is to prevent his corruption entirely - while taking command of 12 heroes, 15 towers and mastering nine different spells.

Dragon Village 3

South Korean studio highbrow has released the latest entry in the Dragon Village series, with Dragon Village 3 offering deeper breeding, raids, real-time PvP and world boss encounters.

Pixel-art dragons will grow from hatchlings into adults, each bringing an elemental factor into battle. The highest-rarity creatures also come with special summoning and skill animations.

The Operator

Bureau 81's mystery puzzle game, which originally released on PC in July 2024, has now launched on iOS and Android.

Players take on the role of an operator for the FDI, investigating cases involving murders, cyberattacks and missing people using a variety of investigative tools.

Players are able to analyse CCTV footage, search databases and more as they piece together clues from witness statements while working to uncover the identity of a wanted cyber criminal.

Marblebound

Marble shooter Marblebound has players collecting characters and building teams of animals, facing off in battle against wicked monsters.

Different animals offer a variety of skills too, like a bat’s Sonic Strike and a lizard’s Laser Cross. Of course, building up a big hit combo from ricocheting marbles is also key to combat, with developer Hooptech Games showing those growing scores throughout.