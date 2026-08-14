New release roundup: The Division Resurgence, Dynasty Warriors: Overlord, Pigeon: A Love Story, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Dynasty Warriors: Overlord

Developed by Tciplay Interactive, published by Neocraft and licensed by Koei Tecmo, Dynasty Warriors: Overlord brings Warriors-style combat and two-button combos to mobile.

Large-scale battles have been faithfully recreated with Koei Tecmo’s supervision, bringing hack-and-slash Musou action against thousands of enemies.

The Division Resurgence

Mobile-first shooter RPG The Division Resurgence has been out on iOS and Android since March, but it makes this week’s list in stealth for its expansion to Steam and Ubisoft Connect.

With full cross-play and cross-progression support, mobile players can now continue the PvPvE action while taking in the New York City sights on a bigger screen. At the same time, those starting out on PC can take the game on the go with a mobile download.

Pigeon: A Love Story

Taking flight as a pigeon, players can now explore London, Paris, Amsterdam, Tokyo and New York with a real bird’s-eye view. After all, true love could be anywhere, from humble rooftops to mighty skyscrapers.

Developer Wristwork has built Pigeon: A Love Story with real map data, recreating five cities with full sightseeing potential. Whether solo or on a pigeon date, there are countless landmarks to be found and places to explore - from a new perspective for anyone who’s seen them before.

Greedy Greedy Gnomes

Greedy Greedy Gnomes is a new RPG all about making money. By breaking pots and earning coins, players can gradually raise a fortune, hire gnomes to break more pots for them and snowball their wealth into an empire.

Previously named Eldor’idle, developer Nautlander has rebranded this title for its launch on Android and Steam. Pots may break and names may change, but here the vibrant pixel graphics remain perfectly intact.

A Space for the Unbound

After launching on PC, consoles and iOS, Mojiken Studio's A Space for the Unbound has made its way to Google Play.

Expanding the point-and-click adventure to a wider audience, Android players can now explore a 1990s Indonesia setting and the story of Atma and Raya.