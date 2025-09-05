New release roundup: The King of Fighters AFK, Riftbusters, Retro Bowl 26, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

The King of Fighters AFK

After an extensive soft launch - it first went live in select markets in November 2024 - Nermatble’s The King of Fighters AFK is finally available worldwide. The title is based on the hot fighting game IP, reimagined as an idle title, with players duking it out in 5v5 matchups.

Diamond Dreams Match

GFAL’s match-3 game Diamond Dreams Match has launched worldwide, themed around high-end jewellery. As well as puzzle gameplay, the title features crafting, AI-powered personalisation, social galleries and digital collectibles. The game was a finalist in two categories at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025 for Best Use of Blockchain and Best Use of AI.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game

If you listen to the PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Mobile Games (you really should) you might know I have an obsession with monster flicks, Godzilla and kaiju. Now there's a new mobile title possibly built just for me - Kaiju No. 8 The Game (and I guess its for the legions of anime fans that follow it, too). The title features giant monsters, turn-based combat, and original narratives.

Riftbusters

Built by the Supercell-backed team at Phantom Gamelabs comes the co-op action RPG Riftbusters. Following a long period of soft launch, the looter shooter is now available worldwide,

Tower Rush

Solar Forge Games’ Tower Rush is a PvP tower defense game set in a magical world, filled with anthropomorphic animals. The goal is simple - defend your lane while attacking your opponents. But as with all games in the genre, strategy is key to overcoming your enemies.

Halls of Torment

Survival ARPG Halls of Torment from Erabit Studios has made the jump from PC to mobile, bringing with it its dark fantasy setting and roguelike gameplay. As our friends at PocketGamer.com put it - to explain the game, you simply need to think about the original Diablo and Vampire Survivors being thrown together in a blender.

Squishmallows Match

After a period in soft launch, Squishmallows Match has hit the global launch button, taking the popular plush toys brand and bringing it to mobile devices. The licence is in safe hands with East Side Games, working in partnership with Jazwares and Zaibatsu Interactive, bringing classic match-3 gameplay and merging it with cute, collectible Squishmallows, naturally.

Retro Bowl 26

New Star Games has launched NFL Retro Bowl 26 exclusively on Apple Arcade. With the new entry in the series comes the Championship Leaderboard, letting players compete as their favourite teams in weekly matchups in sync with the NFL league’s schedule.

My Talking Tom Friends+

Imagine, if you will, a My Talking Tom game with no ads. Well imagine no more - My Talking Tom Friends+ is live on Apple Arcade (actually the this in the series to land on the service). It brings the classic gameplay - caring for your virtual pets, playing mini-games - without any monetisation worries.

Jeopardy! Daily

Rounding out our selection of Apple Arcade games in this week’s roundup is Jeopardy! Daily - of course based on the hit TV show. Players get new game boards daily and can take part in weekly tournaments and leaderboards to become the Jeopardy champion.

Gravity Game’s Ragnarok M

Busting out of Asia is Gravity Game’s Ragnarok M: Classic global, launching, as you might have guessed, internationally. The title brings the classic MMO gameplay complete with an offline battle mode, card crafting system, and assurance that it’s a one-currency experience - with all items earned through gameplay.