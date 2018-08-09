Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery hits $55 million revenue in just over three months

Jam City's story-driven RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has brought in an estimated $55 million in revenue in just over three months, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The title was launched back on April 25th and Sensor Tower claims that by the end of June the title had already made $40 million.

New downloads were said to have grown 11 per cent month-on-month in July to over 3.5 million.

US players represent the majority of player spending, making up around 47 per cent of revenue. The UK meanwhile generated nine per cent of sales.

Leaving past controversy behind

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery faced criticism early on in the press for its monetisation practices - though this is nothing particularly new for free-to-play mobile games.

The criticism centred on the energy system, where if it runs empty, players must wait for the timer to count down or spend money on an in-app purchase to continue.

A particularly unfortunate scene this paywall came into effect at the time was one that depicted a teenage character being suffocated by a sentient plant.

The criticism hasn’t stopped the title grossing well though.

Its success has seemingly put Jam City back on the IPO trail and according to a report it could float as early as this autumn.