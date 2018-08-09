News

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery hits $55 million revenue in just over three months

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery hits $55 million revenue in just over three months
By , Senior Editor

Jam City's story-driven RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has brought in an estimated $55 million in revenue in just over three months, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The title was launched back on April 25th and Sensor Tower claims that by the end of June the title had already made $40 million.

New downloads were said to have grown 11 per cent month-on-month in July to over 3.5 million.

US players represent the majority of player spending, making up around 47 per cent of revenue. The UK meanwhile generated nine per cent of sales.

Leaving past controversy behind

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery faced criticism early on in the press for its monetisation practices - though this is nothing particularly new for free-to-play mobile games.

The criticism centred on the energy system, where if it runs empty, players must wait for the timer to count down or spend money on an in-app purchase to continue.

A particularly unfortunate scene this paywall came into effect at the time was one that depicted a teenage character being suffocated by a sentient plant.

The criticism hasn’t stopped the title grossing well though.

Its success has seemingly put Jam City back on the IPO trail and according to a report it could float as early as this autumn.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

1 as News Jul 12th, 2018

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery drops in Hong Kong and Taiwan

1 The Charticle May 21st, 2018

Despite strong criticism Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a top grosser

4 News May 4th, 2018

Jam City slashes Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery IAPs following player backlash

The IAP Inspector Apr 27th, 2018

How does Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery monetise?

News Apr 26th, 2018

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery tops App Store download charts in first 24 hours

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.