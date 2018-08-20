Game of Whales acquires tracking app Appstatics

Game of Whales has taken ownership of real-time app tracking software Appstatic.

A self-driven monetisation optimiser, Game of Whales sees the acquisition as a game-changer for its platform.

The acquisition grants Game of Whales access to Appstatic’s insight on chart trends and user trends across markets.

As the platform seeks to optimise monetisation, this access should help Game of Whales in its goal to keep its clients’ monetisation results ahead of the curve.

Appstatics’ real-time data on ranking trends will allow the platform to show even better results for developers and publishers that are already using its AI automation.

Intelligent whales

“The acquisition of Appstatics is fast-forwarding us to position Game of Whales as a fully automated A-Z management platform that uses the latest technologies and AI models to deliver superior performance to our clients,” said Game of Whales CEO Doron Kagan.

Game of Whales launched this March and automatically studies how users are playing. It then works to predict what kinds of offers are most likely to convert them into payers.