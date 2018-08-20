News

Gismart partners with Appodeal to publish casual and hyper-casual games

By , Staff Writer

Music app and game developer Gismart has partnered with Appodeal to publish a range of titles.

The partnership will see the pair publish both casual and hyper-casual games, alongside a range of music, entertainment and utility apps.

The two studios are looking to help developers by granting access to Appodeal’s ad networks, and Gismart’s expertise and resources for user acquisition and monetisation models.

Done deal

"Entertainment and utility apps often attract a much larger audience in comparison with games,” said Appodeal CEO Pavel Golubev. “At the same time, there are not so many companies in the market that are focused on mobile app publishing in such format.

“Appodeal and Gismart have a strong expertise in the creation, monetization, analytics and marketing of both apps and games. We are ready to help ambitious teams to take their well-deserved place on the market."

Gismart co-founder and CEO Dmitri Lipnitsky added: “unlike many publishers, we don’t set strict product performance requirements at the initial stage of collaboration.“

We’re focusing on selecting worthy product ideas and, using our knowledge in mobile product development and promotion as well as Appodeal’s monetization experience, helping developers launch their product not only up to release stage, but assist in managing the product overall to achieve success."


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

