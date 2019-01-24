News

Fortnite wins Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

Fortnite wins Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards
By , Senior Editor

Epic Games’ multi-billion dollar battle royale sensation Fortnite took Game of the Year at the second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

The hit game proved hugely popular amongst our panel of 100-plus industry judges. The title has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on mobile, paving the way for new types of experiences.

It fought off stiff competition from Badland Brawl (Frogmind), PUBG Mobile (Tencent’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios), Marvel Strike Force (FoxNext Games), Holedown (Grapefrukt Games), Helix Jump (H8 Games), New Star Manager (New Star Games), Jurassic World Alive (Ludia), The Walking Dead: Our World (Next Games) and Legend of Solgard (Snowprint Studios).

Victory Royale

Not just picking up Game of the Year, Epic also took the accolade for Best Developer during the ceremony. Other nominees included Gram Games, Jam City, King, Kolibri Games, NetEase, Niantic, Pixel Toys, Big Pixel Studios and Small Giant Games

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards was sponsored by Game Insight, Lockwood Publishing, AppOnboard, Lab Cave and Playdemic.

Special thanks to Susannah Owen who livened up the evening with some Fortnite cosplay, designing the costume especially for the event.

You can find a full list of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games awards winners here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Dec 4th, 2018

Donut County and Gorogoa named iPhone and iPad game of the year by Apple

News Jan 24th, 2019

Tommy Palm named Mobile Legend the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

News Jan 24th, 2019

Pokemon Go developer Niantic takes two home accolades at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

News Jan 22nd, 2019

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 winners revealed

News Jan 18th, 2019

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards just days away - Get your ticket now!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.