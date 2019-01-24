Fortnite wins Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

Epic Games’ multi-billion dollar battle royale sensation Fortnite took Game of the Year at the second-ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

The hit game proved hugely popular amongst our panel of 100-plus industry judges. The title has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on mobile, paving the way for new types of experiences.

It fought off stiff competition from Badland Brawl (Frogmind), PUBG Mobile (Tencent’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios), Marvel Strike Force (FoxNext Games), Holedown (Grapefrukt Games), Helix Jump (H8 Games), New Star Manager (New Star Games), Jurassic World Alive (Ludia), The Walking Dead: Our World (Next Games) and Legend of Solgard (Snowprint Studios).

Victory Royale

Not just picking up Game of the Year, Epic also took the accolade for Best Developer during the ceremony. Other nominees included Gram Games, Jam City, King, Kolibri Games, NetEase, Niantic, Pixel Toys, Big Pixel Studios and Small Giant Games

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards was sponsored by Game Insight, Lockwood Publishing, AppOnboard, Lab Cave and Playdemic.

Special thanks to Susannah Owen who livened up the evening with some Fortnite cosplay, designing the costume especially for the event.

