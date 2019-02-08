FoxNext rolls out indie development fund

20th Century Fox's games arm FoxNext is launching a brand new development fund for indies.

No figure has been placed on just how big this pot of cash, but one game from this scheme has been announced - Etherborn from Altered Matter - with other releases from FoxNext set to be revealed later in the year.

Indie support

“As passionate creators of games, we’ve been searching for like-minded developers focused on innovation, experimentation and a certain amount of creative risk,” VP of external development at FoxNext TQ Jefferson said.

“We’re looking to partner with inspiring game makers, providing the support they need to develop the best version of their games and ultimately connect with the widest audience possible.”

FoxNext was formed back in 2017, with this games division being part of Disney's $52bn acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

This arm ramped up its games business at the start of 2018 with the acquisition of Cold Iron Studios.

This story was originally published on our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz.