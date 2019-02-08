News

FoxNext rolls out indie development fund

FoxNext rolls out indie development fund
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

20th Century Fox's games arm FoxNext is launching a brand new development fund for indies.

No figure has been placed on just how big this pot of cash, but one game from this scheme has been announced - Etherborn from Altered Matter - with other releases from FoxNext set to be revealed later in the year.

Indie support

“As passionate creators of games, we’ve been searching for like-minded developers focused on innovation, experimentation and a certain amount of creative risk,” VP of external development at FoxNext TQ Jefferson said.

“We’re looking to partner with inspiring game makers, providing the support they need to develop the best version of their games and ultimately connect with the widest audience possible.”

FoxNext was formed back in 2017, with this games division being part of Disney's $52bn acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

This arm ramped up its games business at the start of 2018 with the acquisition of Cold Iron Studios.

This story was originally published on our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jan 7th, 2019

FoxNext Games reveals Alien: Blackout mobile game

News Nov 20th, 2018

Super.com will support Unreal Engine projects with a new $50 million investment fund

News Nov 16th, 2018

Magic Leap offering indie AR developers up to $500,000 through new Independent Creator Program

News Jun 28th, 2018

Epic Games dishes out $1 million in grants for Unreal Engine 4 devs

News May 30th, 2018

Interactive Gaming Ventures and Epic Games out to invest in indies using Unreal Engine 4

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies