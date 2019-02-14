Pocket Gamer and Pixonic reunite for our second Party @ GDC 2019

Close off GDC’s manic first day with another annual party hosted by yours truly.

The Pixonic and Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2019 kicks off at 8pm on Monday, March 18th. Once again we’re at The Grand, inviting game developers and mobile industry members alike to come and mingle.

There will also be free drinks, dancing and activities, in a relaxing highlight of the hectic GDC week. Chill out with fellow developers, publishers, and other industry professionals in what we guarantee will be a quiet night in a relaxed setting.

Put on those dancing shoes.

Steel Media will be out in force in San Francisco this year, too. Keep an eye out for CEO Chris James, B2B sales man Stefan Metaxa and Andreea Ghiurca, who handles B2C sales both on and off the party floor.

Grab your tickets for the Pixonic and Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2019 at the Eventbrite page here.