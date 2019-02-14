News

Pocket Gamer and Pixonic reunite for our second Party @ GDC 2019

Pocket Gamer and Pixonic reunite for our second Party @ GDC 2019
By

Close off GDC’s manic first day with another annual party hosted by yours truly.

The Pixonic and Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2019 kicks off at 8pm on Monday, March 18th. Once again we’re at The Grand, inviting game developers and mobile industry members alike to come and mingle.

There will also be free drinks, dancing and activities, in a relaxing highlight of the hectic GDC week. Chill out with fellow developers, publishers, and other industry professionals in what we guarantee will be a quiet night in a relaxed setting.

Put on those dancing shoes.

Steel Media will be out in force in San Francisco this year, too. Keep an eye out for CEO Chris James, B2B sales man Stefan Metaxa and Andreea Ghiurca, who handles B2C sales both on and off the party floor.

Grab your tickets for the Pixonic and Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2019 at the Eventbrite page here.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Profile Aug 29th, 2018

Speaker spotlight: Hatch CEO Juhani Honkala on cloud gaming and the future of the industry

Profile Aug 29th, 2018

Speaker Spotlight: Veikkaus game producer Karoliina Korppoo on taking a bet on gambling games

Feature Aug 29th, 2018

The esports academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Feature Aug 28th, 2018

The Indie Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Aug 24th, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki conference schedule revealed

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies