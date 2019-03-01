News

Apple might be developing an AR headset for iPhones

Apple might be developing an AR headset for iPhones
By , Staff Writer

A patent filed by Apple suggests the tech giant might be developing its own augmented reality headset.

Patently Apple first discovered that the US Patent and Trademark Office had published a patent application from Apple related to augmented reality technologies. That’s no surprise in itself - Apple has long promoted its ARKit for developers.

What’s notable in this instance is the mention of using a “touch-sensitive” surface to interact with a headset that displays an augmented reality environment. That may be the AR headset Apple reportedly began work on over a year ago, slated for release in 2020.

It should be noted however that the filing of a patent doesn't itself necessarily mean Apple is actually working on an AR headset.

Advanced augmentation

Apple has continued to lag behind when it comes to AR headsets. Competitor Microsoft recently announced the second iteration of Hololens with a $3,500 headset.

But a future Apple headset should be able to stand on the strides made by the company’s work in phone AR. Last year’s ARKit 2 brought shared experiences and persistent AR to the iOS development tool.

News of a potential AR headset comes as Apple's other patents surrounding foldable phones were also published.

 


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 1st, 2019

Patent filings show Apple might get in on the foldable phone craze

News Jun 4th, 2018

Apple unveils ARKit 2 with shared experiences and persistent AR

News Mar 29th, 2018

ARKit-powered apps break 13 million downloads in six months

News Nov 22nd, 2017

Report: Apple acquires mixed reality hardware firm Vrvana for $30 million

News Nov 9th, 2017

Report: Apple preparing to launch an AR headset in 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies