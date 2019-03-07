News

Google Play begins open beta for rewarded video ads powered by AdMob

Google Play begins open beta for rewarded video ads powered by AdMob
By , Staff Writer

Google has launched an open beta for Rewarded Products in the Play Console.

Otherwise known as rewarded video ads, this format allows developers to offer players the chance to watch advertisements in return for in-game currency or bonuses.

Developers will earn money from each ad viewed, with the idea being that developers can monetise the majority of users who don't spend on in-app purchases.

Any earnings made must exceed $10 before developers can withdraw an amount.

A number of firms already offer similar programmers that all aim to make it easier for developers to increase how much revenue they earn from players. Google’s solution will be powered by AdMob and is available from within the Google Play console.

Implemented to any app

Rewarded ads can be implemented to any app by the use of Google Play Billing Library or AIDL interface with only a few extra ADI calls.

AdMob technology is one of the largest global ad networks for monetisation on mobile devices and with it comes a broad range of content for developers to utilise.

Rewarded Products has been launched for open beta in the Play Console for all creators, with further advertisements concepts in development for future roll out.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Aug 2nd, 2018

Google partners up with Unity to extend ad campaign reach

1 as Comment & Opinion Sep 12th, 2016

Hong Kong is a whale market for mobile gaming

1 News Mar 16th, 2018

Google Play reveals a slew of new mobile game advertising features

1 News Mar 2nd, 2017

IronSource expands partnership with Google AdMob to gain access to more rewarded video ads

News Mar 1st, 2017

Google brings playable ads and auto-flipping video ads to AdMob

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies