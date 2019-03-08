International Women's Day: We profile a few of the games industry's stars

Today is International Women's Day and to mark the occasion we've profiled some of the incredible women working in the games industry across both PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz.
Here we're rounding up all the articles (so far) in one place so you can check out each interview.
- Jagex's Cassia Curran on an international career in biz dev
- Kongregate CEO Emily Greer on a career in games: "I've found a tremendous amount of kindness, openness and fun"
- MiTale CEO Natasha Trygg: "Try everything that games development has to offer and do not be afraid to fail"
- Curve Digital's Buahin: "We still have a way to go to dispel assumptions that women don't play games"
- Games UX specialist Celia Hodent: "We know that having good diversity and inclusivity on a team are key to being more successful"
- Tamalaki owner Martine Spaans: "I wish I would have known that hard work is not rewarded when no one sees it"
- Dirtybit's Anette Ståløy: "Misconceptions usually come from a lack of knowledge and from people making assumptions"
- Yokozuna Data CEO Africa Perianez on a career in machine learning and a company where half of the engineers and all the data scientists are women
- Grand Cru CFO Celine Pasula: "Don’t be scared of going after the job you really want"
- Gamee CEO Bozena Rezab: "Just go for it, even if you've never worked in games before"
- Ella Romanos: "I'm really inspired by people who forge their own paths through the industry and who help others"
- Kate Edwards: "Be open-minded and explore the possibilities of your talents"
- Brenda Romero: "Start coding tonight. Start making games. Don’t wait for college"
- How Final Fantasy VII made Jade Leamcharaskul pursued a career in video games music
- How Colossal Order's Mariina Hallikainen became a game studio CEO right out of university
- "There's a misconception that PR professionals are spin doctors. I’d like to think we build our relationships with the media and the public based on trust and telling the truth," says Nvidia's Andersson
- Teazelcat's Jodie Azhar: "I would have benefited a lot from being taught to be more self-assured when I know I’m right about something"
Many of the people we've interviewed have hosted talks at, or are set to speak at, our Pocket Gamer Connects events. The next one takes place in Seattle on May 13th to 14th. Head here for details.
