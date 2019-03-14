Going to GDC? Check out the Pocket Gamer Party, Indie Pitches and blockchain games mini-summit

We know you know that next week is GDC. It’s kinda a big deal.

But you might not know that we’re in town with a trio of side events too. Whether you want to network after dark over drinks at the Pocket Gamer Party, compete in one of our Indie Pitches, or hear the experts speak at the Blockchain Games Next mini-summit, we have something for you...

Where will we see you?

An informal evening of networking with a bar, just 15 minutes from the conference.

1) The Pixonic & Pocket Gamer Party

After the first day of GDC, Monday, March 18th, we invite you to The Grand from 8pm for an informal evening of networking with a bar, just 15 minutes from the conference on foot. It’s always a relaxed highlight of the week.

Chill out in the company of game developers, publishers and other industry professionals. We guarantee a pleasant setting – and also free drinks, dancing and activities.

Anyone attending the conference is welcome - just register in advance and bring your GDC badge to the party.

Put the spotlight on some of the world's best indie developers.

2) The Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Game Camps and in association with season sponsors, G-STAR

The Big Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch return to GDC next week, March 19. Come join us for networking and pitching as we once again put the spotlight on some of the world's best indie developers – and stick around to make more connections thanks to the developer drinks after the pitch winners are announced!

To take part in the Big Indie Pitch, head over to our registration page for mobile or PC.

NB: You’ll need to register for PocketGamer.biz or PCGamesInsider.biz if you haven't yet.

Free mini-summit with seminars, panel debates and networking with drinks.

3) TRON & Cocos-BCX present Blockchain Games Next

Whether you work in blockchain games or want to find out more about it, you won’t want to miss this free mini-summit with seminars, panel debates and networking with drinks. Blockchain Games Next will run on Tuesday, March 19th from 1pm to 7pm at central San Francisco venue, Bespoke - just a five-minute walk from GDC.

Speakers include:

John Linden, Mythical Games

Mickey Maher, CryptoKitties

Rudy Koch, Mythical Games

Sebastien Borget, Pixowl

Tony Pearce, Reality Clash

Vincent Niu, dapp.review

Vlad Tomko, Blockchain Cuties

And more...

The panel sessions will be moderated by Dean Takahashi, Venturebeat; Martine Paris, tech reporter; and Oscar Clark, Steel Media.

See the event page for more information.

Get in touch if you'd like to arrange a meeting during the week.

Bonus round: Meet us at GDC

We’ll be at the show too - get in touch if you'd like to arrange a meeting during the week.

Before we go...

