MLB Champions developer Lucid Sight raises $6 million

LA blockchain game developer Lucid Sight has revealed it’s closed a $6 million investment round.

The money will be used to operate and scale its MLB Champions game, which launched its 2019 edition this week, and the forthcoming MMOG Crypto Space Commander (CSC).

In addition, Lucid Sight will launch Scarcity Engine, a toolset that bridges the gap between traditional and blockchain games, later in the year

This funding takes the company’s total to $11 million.

Companies involved in the round included Salem Partners, The Galaxy EOS VC Fund, Digital Currency Group, Breakaway Growth, Frontier Venture Capital, and Animoca Brands.

As part of the deal, Lucid Sight has also signed a partnership to release its games in Asia with Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands. It already has the licence to publish CryptoKitties in China.

