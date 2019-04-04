Gamigo acquires casual games developer WildTangent

Hamburg-based free-to-play publisher Gamigo has acquired casual games developer WildTangent after purchasing all of the company’s assets.

The price of the deal was not disclosed but is said to be in the mid-single-digit million dollar range, with both parties agreeing not to share the full details.

Gamigo now owns WildTanget’s portfolio of over 4,000 games including its popular action RPG Fate series.

On top of this, WildTanget operates an online games platform that receives more than four million visitors a month as well as a network of 400 games developers and publishers. The company is expected to contribute millions of dollars in revenue to Gamigo’s earnings this year.

Gamigo CEO Remco Westermann said that following the acquisition and the previous purchase of Trion Worlds, the company is still on the lookout for further M&A opportunities.

Very happy

“We are very happy about this successful acquisition and can thus further expand our market position in the USA,” said Westermann.

“WildTangent is profitable from day one after the acquisition and will as such immediately contribute to Gamigo group’s operating profit.

“The acquisition will allow us to further leverage economies of scale as well as synergies. We further continue our path of growth and continue looking for further suitable targets”.