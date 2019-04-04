News

Gamigo acquires casual games developer WildTangent

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 4th, 2019 acquisition Gamigo
WildTangent 		Not disclosed
Gamigo acquires casual games developer WildTangent
By , Staff Writer

Hamburg-based free-to-play publisher Gamigo has acquired casual games developer WildTangent after purchasing all of the company’s assets.

The price of the deal was not disclosed but is said to be in the mid-single-digit million dollar range, with both parties agreeing not to share the full details.

Gamigo now owns WildTanget’s portfolio of over 4,000 games including its popular action RPG Fate series.

On top of this, WildTanget operates an online games platform that receives more than four million visitors a month as well as a network of 400 games developers and publishers. The company is expected to contribute millions of dollars in revenue to Gamigo’s earnings this year.

Gamigo CEO Remco Westermann said that following the acquisition and the previous purchase of Trion Worlds, the company is still on the lookout for further M&A opportunities.

Very happy

“We are very happy about this successful acquisition and can thus further expand our market position in the USA,” said Westermann.

“WildTangent is profitable from day one after the acquisition and will as such immediately contribute to Gamigo group’s operating profit.

“The acquisition will allow us to further leverage economies of scale as well as synergies. We further continue our path of growth and continue looking for further suitable targets”.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Interview Apr 4th, 2019

Rising from the ashes: Former Flaregames CEO Klaas Kersting on why he’s founding Phoenix Games

News Mar 26th, 2019

Kabam snaps up Riposte Games & Co

News Mar 12th, 2019

5th Planet Games lands $4.85 million in financing for future acquisitions

News Feb 21st, 2019

THQ Nordic raises $225 million through share sale for further mergers and acquisitions

as News Jan 31st, 2019

Netmarble forming consortium to acquire Nexon

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies