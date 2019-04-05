Jam City acquires Berlin studio 231 Play

President & COO

Jam City

As President & COO of Game Development and Operations at SGN, a leading cross platform game developer and distributor, Josh Yguado is responsible for development, marketing, and operations for all games.

He also leads mergers and acquisitions and ran the acquisitions of SGN, MindJolt and HallPass Media.

Yguado is a co-founder of SGN, previously in charge of game development and responsible for successful cross-platform titles includingPanda Jam, Jewels of the Amazon, and Bingo Blingo.

He joined SGN from Fox where he was Vice President of Business Development and worked on the acquisition of MySpace and the launch of Hulu.

Yguado previously held strategic planning and corporate development positions at MTV/ Nickelodeon and Univision. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated with honors from Harvard University.