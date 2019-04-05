News

Jam City acquires Berlin studio 231 Play

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery publisher Jam City has acquired Berlin-based mobile games developer 231 Play.

The studio has worked on games such as Game Doctors and Zombie Smash. The former was acquired by Zynga back in 2011.

231 Play founders Matthias and Thomas Hoechsmann will continue to manage development and operations from Jam City’s new Berlin studio.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Latest deal

“We’re proud to welcome 231 Play and founders Matthias and Thomas Hoechsmann to the Jam City family,” said Jam City president and COO Josh Yguado.

“They have an impressive track record for building successful companies through innovative technology and fun gameplay. The acquisition taps the talented development team in Berlin and expands Jam City’s footprint into Europe.”

231 co-founder Matthias Hoechsmann (pictured, main) added: “Jam City has been incredibly successful in building a portfolio of some of the most popular mobile games in the world in a highly competitive market. We share their same core values and are very excited to be part of the global team.”

The 231 acquisition is the latest in a string of deals for US publisher Jam City. It picked up the Bingo Pop IP and developer Uken Games in November last year, and during that same month also signed a multi-year mobile games development partnership with Disney to use its IP.

In January this year the company announced it had raised $145 million from a strategic financing deal.


