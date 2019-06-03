News

Roblox hits mobile revenue of $750 million ahead of its Chinese launch

Roblox hits mobile revenue of $750 million ahead of its Chinese launch
By , Staff Writer

Roblox has brought in more than $750 million on mobile ahead of its launch in China.

Sensor Tower reports that mobile revenue for the sandbox hit grew 50 per cent year-over-year in May, reaching an estimated $36 million for the month. That would mean Roblox brought in a daily average of $1.2 million during the month, compared to $774,000 daily in May 2018.

Roblox's lifetime revenue puts it a substantial leap ahead of fellow creative sandbox Minecraft. Mojang’s phenomenon has grossed a mere $500 million-plus since 2014

Building blocks

Two-thirds of Roblox revenue on mobile came from the United States, contributing $503 million in player spending. The UK follows in second with $67.5 million in revenue, representing nine per cent of the total.

This milestone gives a solid footing for Roblox’s first step into China, courtesy of a partnership with Tencent. The game is being pushed as an educational tool in the region, with scholarship funds letting some fans attend creator camps at Stanford University.

“Our partnership with Roblox provides an engaging way to reach children of all ages across China to develop skills like coding, design and entrepreneurship,” said Tencent senior vice president Steven Ma, at the time.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

2 as News Jan 15th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Roblox a top grosser in the UK

News Dec 5th, 2018

Roblox builds up revenues of $25m for October

as News May 9th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Roblox the top grosser on US App Store

as News Jan 9th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Roblox moves up Western download and grossing charts over Christmas

as News May 29th, 2019

Tencent and Roblox form strategic partnership in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies