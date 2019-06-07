News

AppLovin wants to raise $1bn in 2020 IPO

AppLovin wants to raise $1bn in 2020 IPO
By , Senior Editor

Mobile marketing platform AppLovin is eyeing up an initial public offering in 2020 to raise as much as $1 billion.

As reported by Fortune, the company currently employs 220 staff with offices in San Francisco, Berlin, Beijing and Tokyo.

The company is said to be profitable, unlike most US firms that have recently gone public. Fortune puts the number of profitable companies at the time of their IPO in 2018 at 16 per cent.

Deal maker

Back in 2017, AppLovin had been set to sell to Orient Hontai Capital for $1.4 billion, but the deal fell through after concerns from the US government about a foreign company having access to the firm’s data.

Orient instead acquired a 9.98 per cent stake for $140 million and AppLovin took on an $841 million debt investment from Orient.

Last year private equity firm KKR & Co purchased a minority stake in AppLovin for $400 million. At the time KKR called the investment a bet on the future growth of mobile advertising and gaming.

As well as its ad and monetisation services, AppLovin launched its games publishing division Lion Studios last year. That company has found success in the hyper-casual games market around the world with titles such as Draw In, Love Balls and Happy Glass, to name a few.

You can learn more about mobile monetisation and the hyper-casual games market at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Dec 14th, 2017

Game developer zen: Tips to find the perfect balance between user experience and ad monetisation

News Sep 6th, 2018

AppLovin acquires in-app header bidding company MAX Inc

Interview Aug 1st, 2018

Why AppLovin is getting into the mobile publishing game with Lion Studios

News Jul 13th, 2018

AppLovin launches publishing division Lion Studios

News Mar 9th, 2017

93% of all mobile gaming ad spend went on video ads in Q4 2016

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies