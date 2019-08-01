Toy Blast dev Peak Games blasts past $1 billion in player spending

Toy Blast developer Peak Games has surpassed an estimated $1.18 billion in lifetime player spending across its portfolio.

According to Sensor Tower, most of the company's revenue has come from 2015 release Toy Blast. Overall the title has grossed $602 million worldwide, making up 51 per cent of Peak's total earnings.

Follow-up Toon Blast meanwhile has quickly grossed $556 million, making up 47 per cent of revenue. Less than one per cent of the developer’s total revenue came from two other titles, Lost Bubbles and Lost Jewels.

Having a blast

Peak found much of its success in the United States, where players spent nearly $802 million on its titles, making up 68 per cent of its earnings. The UK was second, making up 4.2 per cent of sales, while Japan followed in third at four per cent.

During Q2 2019, player spending hit $192m across the games over the three months. This was an 11 per cent increase year-on-year from $173m in Q2 2018. Toon Blast picked up the majority of sales during the period, earning $125m compared to Toy Blast’s $67m.