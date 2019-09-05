The mobile games industry is coming together for One Special Day charity event

For the fourth year running SpecialEffect’s charity event One Special Day brings the mobile games industry together.

The fundraising event is designed to raise money for people with severe disabilities. On Friday, October 4th many companies including Supercell, Seriously, Miniclip, Playtika, Zynga, Space Ape, Rovio, Outfit7, Glu, First TouchGames, New Star Games, MAG Interactive, Dirtybit and Dots will donate a day of their UK income from a variety of titles to the cause.

This will include in-game purchases from games such as Clash of Clans, Angry Birds, Best Fiends, Fastlane, 8-Ball Pool, Talking Tom and CSR Racing 2.

A good cause

One Special Day has raised almost £1 million ($811,000) for SpecialEffect’s work since it began in 2016.

“It’s been a fantastic experience working with SpecialEffect for the last two One Special Day campaigns, and we are working hard to make this year’s event the biggest one yet,” said Seriously CEO Andrew Stalbow.

“It’s been really gratifying to see the mobile community come together to support this work, and we are hoping to have a record number of developers join us this year.”