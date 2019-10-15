Google Stadia launches 19 November at $9.99 a month

Google has finally given a firm date for when its Stadia cloud games service will be rolling out.

At its Made by Google event today, the firm's SVP of devices and services Rick Osterloh revealed that the platform would be launching on November 19th.

Stadia was announced in March at GDC 2019, though a great deal of questions remained over what the platform would entail and how developers were compensated.

We got some more details ahead of E3 in June, with the search giant revealing that the service would cost $9.99 per month and confirming the 28 games that were set to be playable when Stadia was released.

Getting developers on board

The company also held a Reddit AMA in July, which was meant to answer questions from the community, including those about its commitment to the games space, why developers should come on board and data cap limitations.

At Develop: Brighton in July, technical account manager Sam Corcoran revealed that over 4,000 developers had applied to be part of the Google Stadia Partners programme.

Earlier this month, Google revealed how it was fighting the lag that's inherent to streaming - what it calls 'negative lag'. The company is going to be using machine learning to predict what a user will do before they do it.

Back in April, we took a look at the people who were working on Stadia at Google.