News

The Sims surpasses $5 billion in lifetime revenue

The Sims surpasses $5 billion in lifetime revenue
By , Staff Writer

The Sims franchise has surpassed $5 billion in lifetime revenue.

It was revealed by Electronic Art’s CEO Andrew Wilson during the company's Q2 earnings call.

The number of monthly players for the simulation title increased by 40 per cent year-on-year.

In fiscal 2019, The Sims 4 had grown 35 per cent, with the company predicting continued growth.

EA’s management simulation titles crossed the one-billion dollar threshold in lifetime revenue by the end of December 2018.

Continued success

“The Sims 4 also continues to be an incredible long term live services with a growing audience. Monthly average players were up more than 40 per cent year-over-year in The Sims 4, and engagement across the franchise has led The Sims to surpass $5 billion in lifetime sales,” said Wilson.

“The Sims continues to be one of the great franchises in gaming and we have plans to bring new experiences to its amazing plays for a long time to come.”

 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 6th, 2019

EA Mobile downbeat on year-end earnings in face of “increasingly challenging” market

News Oct 30th, 2015

I'm bullish on VR, but don't expect any revenues in the near future, says EA CEO

News Jul 6th, 2018

The Sims Mobile builds up $15 million in revenues after four months

News May 10th, 2017

EA banks on live ops and new Sims mobile game in FY18 to boost slowing mobile business

News Feb 6th, 2019

Apex Legends battle royale could get mobile cross-play

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies