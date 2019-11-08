News

Rovio to utilise machine learning to create individualised games by 2022

Rovio to utilise machine learning to create individualised games by 2022
By , Staff Writer

Angry Birds developer Rovio has committed to machine learning, with the studio looking to create individualised games via the process by 2022.

As reported by Bloomberg, Rovio confirmed the firm already uses machine learning in game development and live operations, with level balancing, level design and predictions all a factor.

“Individualised experiences”

“We truly believe we can go as far as making individualised experiences for our players with the help of machine learning,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

“Going forward it will have even a bigger role,” she added.

Rovio recently released its latest financials for the third quarter of 2019, showing a 5.4 per cent increase in growth year-on-year.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Oct 30th, 2019

Rovio's Q3 2019 sales up 5% thanks to Angry Birds Dream Blast

Job News Oct 8th, 2019

Rovio restructures its branding division, potentially losing 20 staff

News Sep 12th, 2019

Rovio to increase UA spending in H2 2019 to maximise 'window of opportunity'

News Sep 15th, 2017

Rovio eyes $1 billion valuation for October IPO

News Sep 5th, 2017

Rovio officially unveils plans for an IPO on Nasdaq Helsinki

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies