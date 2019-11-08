Rovio to utilise machine learning to create individualised games by 2022

Angry Birds developer Rovio has committed to machine learning, with the studio looking to create individualised games via the process by 2022.

As reported by Bloomberg, Rovio confirmed the firm already uses machine learning in game development and live operations, with level balancing, level design and predictions all a factor.

“Individualised experiences”

“We truly believe we can go as far as making individualised experiences for our players with the help of machine learning,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

“Going forward it will have even a bigger role,” she added.

Rovio recently released its latest financials for the third quarter of 2019, showing a 5.4 per cent increase in growth year-on-year.