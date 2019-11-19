News

Majority mobile developer InnoGames surpasses $1 billion in revenue

By , Staff Writer

German developer InnoGames has accumulated more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in lifetime revenue.

Launched in 2007, the studio confirmed that mobile makes up 50 per cent of InnoGames’ total revenues and is the “main driver for growth” after originally beginning life as a browser game company.

Forge of Empires contributed half of the total figure, with Grepolis and Tribal Wars all bringing in approximately €100 million each ($110 million).

The biggest markets in terms of revenues were the US, Germany and France.

Key to success

“Our keys to success are our world-class teams and our high-quality approach, especially in live operations,” said InnoGames CEO Hendrik Klindworth.

“We are one of the few companies that achieved to deliver long-lasting entertainment experiences to players around the globe on desktop and mobile devices alike.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this exciting milestone and, ultimately, our players for their loyalty. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on creating great new games and expanding our existing titles”

InnoGames recently revealed at Devcom 2019 that there are 35 people maintaining the €500 million revenue Forge of Empires.


