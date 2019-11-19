News

Google Stadia launches today after doubling games library last-minute

Google has doubled its launch line-up for streaming service Stadia in a last-minute move.

Launching today, the new library of games has increased from 12 to 22 after bringing forward 10 games previously scheduled for launch later in 2019. 

These titles include:

  • Attack on Titan:
  • Final Battle 2,
  • Farming Simulator 2019,
  • Final Fantasy XV,
  • Football Manager 2020,
  • Grid 2019,
  • Metro: Exodus,
  • NBA 2K20,
  • Rage 2,
  • Trial Rising and
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood.

Reviews for Google Stadia have been mixed with several praising the technology but confirming the service has a lot of caveats.

22 games, one exclusive

Of the 22 games available to purchase, only Gylt is an exclusive title made specifically for the system. Here is the full updated list of games available on launch for Stadia:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid 2019
  • Gylt
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro: Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Trial Rising
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood

A Reddit AMA was recently hosted by Stadia director of product Andrey Doronichev where several key features were revealed to be missing from the streaming service on day one.


