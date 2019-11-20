Social video app for gaming Bunch raises $3.85 million from Supercell, Miniclip, Riot

Social gaming and video app Bunch has announced a new funding round from key game developers.

The likes of Supercell, Tencent, Riot Games, Miniclip and Colopl Next have invested $3.85 million into the New York startup.

It previously raised $3.8 million from VC companies such as LVP, Founders Fund and Betaworks.

The money will be used to “accelerate product development and expand partnerships and integrations”.

The glue that binds

Bunch works by bringing together friends on video chat before they jump into a game session together.

As well as the funding, Bunch has also added some industry expertise including Greg Essig (Apple, Mobcrush) as head of business development, and Jonas Christiansen (Facebook, Google) as head of product.

“Live multiplayer games are the new social networks and are increasingly how a generation of people spend time together,” said Bunch CEO Selçuk Atlı.

“At Bunch, our goal is to create the easiest and most fun way to communicate with friends while playing their favorite games. All the while, helping developers bring players back more often, along with their friends.”

”We are constantly looking for ways to make playing our games with friends as easy and enjoyable as possible. Bunch is the most thoughtful experience we've seen that tackles this problem - and we are looking forward to working together closely,” added Supercell’s head of developer relations & strategic finance, Jaakko Harlas.

