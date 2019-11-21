News

Chartboost launches advertising bidding solution Helium

Chartboost launches advertising bidding solution Helium
By , Staff Writer

Mobile app monetisation platform Chartboost has launched an in-app solution called Helium.

The open-source technology aims to increase mobile ad revenue by holding auctions for every impression opportunity within apps and games.

Real-time bids will enter Helium from Facebook Audience Network, Tapjoy, AdColony and Chartboost Exchange, which includes over 20 programmatic partners such as Liftoff, Xandr, Rubicon Project, OpenX, Criteo, Moloco and more.

Helium will then provide developers with access to millions of premium advertising campaigns from across the globe.

The platform’s in-app auction allows developers to increase competition for their impressions by unlocking a diverse set of buyers who bid real-time CPMs.

Founded in 2011, Chartboost claims to work with 90 per cent of the top grossing iOS and Android app developers.

“10 per cent increase”

'Helium's technical integration is very straightforward and we've seen a 10 per cent increase in ARPDAU (Average Revenue Per Daily Active User) only after one month of testing,' said Dynamic Games chief technology officer Alexander Kuzub.

"While performance is key to us, another equally important benefit of Helium is that we've been able to save resources, four to six hours per week, from manually updating the waterfall, freeing up time for our team to build a great ad experience for our users instead."

Chartboost co-founder and chief technology officer Sean Fannan added: “As Chartboost we strongly believe in open source technologies. We are starting an open-source auction server, but in the future, we'd like for the entire Helium's platform to be in the hands of the developer community.”

Earlier this year, Chartboost opened a new office in Barcelona, Spain to help expand the company’s international presence.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Hall of Fame Sep 18th, 2014

Hall of Fame: Maria Alegre and Sean Fannan

2 Comment & Opinion Feb 15th, 2017

3 ways to monetise a real-time multiplayer mobile game

Comment & Opinion Oct 13th, 2016

3 retention strategies for mobile game devs to keep players coming back

7 Comment & Opinion Aug 2nd, 2016

Getting gacha right: Tips for creating successful in-game lotteries

News May 21st, 2018

Chartboost opens Barcelona office

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies