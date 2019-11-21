Chartboost launches advertising bidding solution Helium

Mobile app monetisation platform Chartboost has launched an in-app solution called Helium.

The open-source technology aims to increase mobile ad revenue by holding auctions for every impression opportunity within apps and games.

Real-time bids will enter Helium from Facebook Audience Network, Tapjoy, AdColony and Chartboost Exchange, which includes over 20 programmatic partners such as Liftoff, Xandr, Rubicon Project, OpenX, Criteo, Moloco and more.

Helium will then provide developers with access to millions of premium advertising campaigns from across the globe.

The platform’s in-app auction allows developers to increase competition for their impressions by unlocking a diverse set of buyers who bid real-time CPMs.

Founded in 2011, Chartboost claims to work with 90 per cent of the top grossing iOS and Android app developers.

“10 per cent increase”

'Helium's technical integration is very straightforward and we've seen a 10 per cent increase in ARPDAU (Average Revenue Per Daily Active User) only after one month of testing,' said Dynamic Games chief technology officer Alexander Kuzub.

"While performance is key to us, another equally important benefit of Helium is that we've been able to save resources, four to six hours per week, from manually updating the waterfall, freeing up time for our team to build a great ad experience for our users instead."

Chartboost co-founder and chief technology officer Sean Fannan added: “As Chartboost we strongly believe in open source technologies. We are starting an open-source auction server, but in the future, we'd like for the entire Helium's platform to be in the hands of the developer community.”

Earlier this year, Chartboost opened a new office in Barcelona, Spain to help expand the company’s international presence.