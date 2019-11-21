Amazon reportedly launching game streaming service in 2020

Twitch-owner Amazon is reportedly looking to launch its own game streaming service in 2020.

As reported by CNET, two insiders at the firm confirmed Amazon’s intentions after speaking to all console manufacturers about their plans for streaming technology in the future.

The online retail and delivery service giant has apparently also begun hiring staff from several game developers - including Microsoft.

Rumours of Amazon starting its own game streaming service began in January, with several insiders spoke to The Information.

Amazon Game Studios

"We believe the evolution that began with arcade communities a quarter at a time, growing to the live streams and esports of today, will continue to a future where everyone is a gamer and every gamer can create, compete, collaborate and connect with others at massive scales," wrote an Amazon job listing earlier this month.

Amazon Game Studios was founded in 2012 and launched some games, including The Grand Tour console game, but has not been a success.

Similarly Amazon's Lumberyard game engine business is generally considered to have been a disappointment, both technically and commercially.

Indeed, Amazon recently laid off dozens of employees and cancelled several in-production titles.

In the context of competition from established consoles and Google's Stadia - itself suffering a difficult launch - it remains to be seen if Amazon can be more success this time.