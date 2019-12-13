Call of Duty: Mobile claims victory at The Game Awards 2019

Call of Duty Mobiletook home best mobile game at The Game Awards 2019.

There was some tough competition in this year's mobile category as hit indie title Sayonara Wild Hearts was also nominated. The game by Simogo and Annapurna was up for three different awards.

Other nominees included

Capybara Games for Grindstone, Sky: Children of the Light by ThatGameCompany and What The Golf? By Triband.

The Switch awards

The Game Awards 2019 saw three different Nintendo Switch games take home four separate awards.

Fire Emblem: Three houses had a successful night, Nintendo’s title took home both the Best Strategy Game and Players voice awards. The latter of which featured top contenders in Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Super Smash Bros.Ultimate.

Haunted house title, Luigi’s Mansion 3 managed to secure the Best Family Game accolade - for which all nominees came from the Nintendo family.

Rounding of the success for Nintendo Switch was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It beat out competition from Mortal Kombat 11, Dead or Alive 6, Jump Force and Samurai Shodown to take home the award for Best Fighting Game.

Battle royale winner

Unsurprisingly, Epic Games secured the award for Best Ongoing Game with its ever-popular battle royale title Fortnite.

It overcame competition from fellow battle royale giant Apex Legends, Sci-fi shooter Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Epic’s flagship title also played a part in the esports awards, more specifically Best Esport Player. This year, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf took the top honours, earlier this year, the 16-year-old fought his way to victory in the Fortnite World Cup.

To check out all categories and winners you can head to The Game Awards website.