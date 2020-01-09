Clash of Clans achieves first year-over-year revenue increase since 2015

Supercell's Clash of Clans has accumulated $727 million in gross revenue from 2019.
According to Sensor Tower, this figure was enough to help push the Finnish studio back into the top five highest-grossing mobile game publishers worldwide for the year. Clash of Clans recent resurgence has been put down to the introduction of the title's $4.99 Gold Pass, which generated close to $27 million within its first week.
Furthermore, the in-app add-on contributed $66.6 million in its first month (April), representing a 58 per cent increase over the previous month.
Subsequently, Clash of Clans grossed $597 million over the following nine-month period, showing a 32 per cent growth year-over-year at $453 million.
On the up
Clash of Clans total revenue increased by 27 per cent year-over-year, with 2018 revenues coming to $572 million. This is the first time the mobile strategy game has seen its revenue grow year-over-year since 2015.
The mobile game made up an estimated 42 per cent of Supercell's overall revenue in 2019.
It's been a strong year for Supercell all around as its newest title Brawl Stars went on to generate $422 million in gross revenue from its first year,
