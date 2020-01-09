News

Clash of Clans achieves first year-over-year revenue increase since 2015

Clash of Clans achieves first year-over-year revenue increase since 2015
By , Staff Writer

Supercell's Clash of Clans has accumulated $727 million in gross revenue from 2019.

According to Sensor Tower, this figure was enough to help push the Finnish studio back into the top five highest-grossing mobile game publishers worldwide for the year. Clash of Clans recent resurgence has been put down to the introduction of the title's $4.99 Gold Pass, which generated close to $27 million within its first week.

Furthermore, the in-app add-on contributed $66.6 million in its first month (April), representing a 58 per cent increase over the previous month.

Subsequently, Clash of Clans grossed $597 million over the following nine-month period, showing a 32 per cent growth year-over-year at $453 million.

On the up

Clash of Clans total revenue increased by 27 per cent year-over-year, with 2018 revenues coming to $572 million. This is the first time the mobile strategy game has seen its revenue grow year-over-year since 2015. 

The mobile game made up an estimated 42 per cent of Supercell's overall revenue in 2019.

It's been a strong year for Supercell all around as its newest title Brawl Stars went on to generate $422 million in gross revenue from its first year,

Supercell product lead Timur Haussila will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th and 21st 2020 - get your tickets here!

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Nov 3rd, 2017

Supercell generated €881 million in tax revenue in 2016

News Feb 15th, 2017

Supercell sees revenues grow to $2.3 billion in 2016 thanks to success of Clash Royale

News May 3rd, 2016

Supercell on track to break $3 billion barrier in 2016

News Dec 17th, 2019

Supercell's Brawl Stars generates $422 million from first year

News Dec 16th, 2019

App Annie: Subway Surfers was the most downloaded mobile game of the decade

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies