News

Playful Studios "signifcantly" reduces full-time staff as part of studio restructuring

Playful Studios "signifcantly" reduces full-time staff as part of studio restructuring
By , Editor

Super Lucky's Tale developer Playful Studios has suffered a round of layoffs as the company restructures for "a more streamlined production model".

The news was announced via a blog post on Playful's own website. The changes were made effective immediately on January 22nd 2020, with Playful founders Paul Bettner and Katy Drake Bettner stating that they will assist staff in "moving forward".

Continued changes

"Continued changes in the global video game marketplace require Playful to evolve its approach to the development and production of our current and future projects. The studio will be pivoting to a more streamlined production model based on distributed game development and dynamic, project-based teams," they wrote.

"We are truly heartbroken to be parting ways with many of our friends and colleagues. These are people who have poured their hearts into every game Playful has created, who have supported us and each other every step of the way, and have truly made this studio what it is today."

Playful is best known for its Lucky's Tale series, which started as a VR title before transitioning to console, landing on Switch as New Super Lucky's Tale in November 2019.

 


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

Job News Oct 8th, 2019

Rovio restructures its branding division, potentially losing 20 staff

News Sep 2nd, 2019

Lucky’s Tale developer Playful Studios raises $23 million for spectator games

Job News Jul 4th, 2019

NBCUniversal partner Endless Entertainment lays off seven employees

Job News Jun 17th, 2019

Dozens struck by layoffs at Amazon Game Studios

Job News May 1st, 2019

Robot toys maker Anki closes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies