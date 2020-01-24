Playful Studios "signifcantly" reduces full-time staff as part of studio restructuring

Super Lucky's Tale developer Playful Studios has suffered a round of layoffs as the company restructures for "a more streamlined production model".

The news was announced via a blog post on Playful's own website. The changes were made effective immediately on January 22nd 2020, with Playful founders Paul Bettner and Katy Drake Bettner stating that they will assist staff in "moving forward".

Continued changes

"Continued changes in the global video game marketplace require Playful to evolve its approach to the development and production of our current and future projects. The studio will be pivoting to a more streamlined production model based on distributed game development and dynamic, project-based teams," they wrote.

"We are truly heartbroken to be parting ways with many of our friends and colleagues. These are people who have poured their hearts into every game Playful has created, who have supported us and each other every step of the way, and have truly made this studio what it is today."

Playful is best known for its Lucky's Tale series, which started as a VR title before transitioning to console, landing on Switch as New Super Lucky's Tale in November 2019.