Leo's Fortune creator opens new studio River End Games with Amplifier Game Invest

Stockholm-based investment firm Amplifier Game Invest has opened a new studio in Gothenburg called River End Games.

The new studio is headed up by Anders Hejdenberg and Karl Broström, both veteran game developers with over 40 years combined experience. Hedjenberg is best known in mobile as the creator of Leo's Fortune with his studio 1337 Game Design.

River End is so far made up of six people, though the studio is currently hiring for two more senior roles. It is working on an original IP, though exact details, including platforms, are not currently available.

Hail and farewell, Gothenburg

“We at Amplifier Game Invest saw an opportunity to build an exceptional team and create a new ambitious studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. We approached Anders Hejdenberg and Karl Broström and they were both thrilled at the opportunity”, said Per-Arne Lundberg, CEO of Amplifier Game Invest.

“We felt immediately that Amplifier’s views on game development and great work culture were very much in line with ours, so this was a no-brainer for us,” said Hejdenberg

Amplifier Game Invest was formerly known as Goodbye Kansas Game Invest. It was acquired by THQ Nordic in August 2019 and is currently owned by parent company Embracer Group.