ZeptoLab soft-launches Om Nom: Run following Cut the Rope success

Russian developer ZeptoLab has soft-launched a new endless runner starring Cut the Rope star Om Nom.

Om Nom: Run has soft-launched in the Philippines on Android and sees the protagonist race through the trapped filled streets of Nomville alongside his female counterpart Om Nelle. Players must avoid obstacles and use power-ups to clear the way, all while unlocking new characters from the Cut the Rope series.

A variety of power-ups are available to help increase speed, such as rockets, jumping boots, magnets and double coins. While locations visited on Om Nom's journey include busy streets, messy rooftops, underground tunnels, the robot factory and other colourful levels.

A star returns

The original Cut the Rope game launched in October 2010 and went on to be installed more than a billion times, making Om Nom a mascot for the company.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to ZeptoLab for more details surrounding Om Nom: Run.

In November last year, ZeptoLab Green became the new business unit for all things Om Nom, including games, animation, merchandise and licensing.

The studio's first project since the move was Om Nom: Merge, a joint venture with UK developer Amuzo.