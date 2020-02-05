News

Improbable acquires multiplayer service company Zeuz

February 5th, 2020 acquisition Improbable
Zeuz 		Not disclosed
Improbable acquires multiplayer service company Zeuz
London-based cloud games company Improbable has revealed it is buying German multiplayer service firm Zeuz.

No price has been put on the deal, with Improbable saying that this purchase has improved the company's hosting and development service business. This follows Improbable buying fellow online games firm The Multiplayer Guys and developer Midwinter Entertainment, which were both bought in September 2019.

A formidable force

"Joining Improbable gives us access to a huge amount of engineering experience and resource to take our managed hosting solution to the next level," Zeuz CEO and co-founder Markus Schneider (pictured) said.

"Improbable is building an exciting multiplayer company in games, and as a part of Improbable we will work together to change the way multiplayer games are made and operated. We look forward to expanding and improving our services with our new colleagues."

Improbable boss Herman Narula added: “We’re delighted to welcome zeus to Improbable, where their innovative managed hosting technology and game operations expertise will play a key role in our offer to game developers.

"From hosting to networking to consulting and co-development, we are building a end-to-end solution for multiplayer development, the fastest-growing sector of the massive games industry. This is a significant step towards our vision of a uniquely innovative, end-to-end resource for developers looking to make any kind of multiplayer game."

This story was originally posted on PCGamesInsider.biz.


