King accounted for 34% of Activision Blizzard's FY19 revenues

Candy Crush developer King generated $2.3 billion net revenue in 2019.

That was 34 per cent of Activision Blizzard's total revenue.

The free-to-play giant's revenue did drop by three per cent compared to the previous year though, representing a decline of $55 million year-over-year.

This information was revealed via the company’s financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2019.

In Q4 net revenue equated to $503 million, down $40 million or eight per cent year-over-year.

King's monthly active users rose from 247 million to 249 million over the previous quarter, but fell when compared to the same period in 2018 by 19 million.

Overall, Activision Blizzard's revenue decreased by 10 per cent $2.22 billion for the year.

"Momentum in mobile"

"Our fourth quarter results exceeded our prior outlook for both revenue and earnings per share," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

"Our recent Call of Duty success illustrates the scale of our growth potential, as we expanded the community to more players in more countries on more platforms than ever before."

"With our strong content pipeline across our franchises and momentum in mobile, esports, and advertising, we look forward to continuing to delight our players, fans and stakeholders in 2020 and beyond."

Candy Crush Saga continued to grow year-over-year to become the top-grossing title in the US App Store for 2019.

Furthermore, the franchise as a whole was the top-grossing across the same parameters in both the fourth quarter and full year.