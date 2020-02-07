King taps Crash Bandicoot license for new endless runner

King has reportedly tapped the Activision-owned Crash Bandicoot license for a new mobile game based on the popular marsupial.

The title was brought to light by Motwera (via Twitter) after the game seemingly leaked through Brazilian Facebook advertisements.

Set on Wumpa Island, the endless runner sees Crash go up against his long-term rival Dr Neo Cortex as he tries to save the multiverse.

Anyone that attempts to download the game is met with a survey from King requesting information to help with development, such as what mobile titles you play and how different the game seems from others on the market.

Activision previously teamed up with Swedish developer Polarbit for Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D, which released in the early days of the App Store back in 2008.

Multiverse of madness

"Crash is back, this time on mobile", reads the game description.

"Embark on a brand new adventure with your favourite characters and put a stop to Dr Neo Cortex's evil plan to destroy the multiverse!

"In this new episode, Dr Neo Cortex dispatched mutagen henchmen across the multiverse to enslave all dimensions. With the help of his spirited sister Coco, Crash must strike and bash Cortex's minions back to their own worlds."

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to King for comment.

Crash made his long-awaited return in 2017 with the N. Sane Trilogy, which proved to be hugely successful, going on to sell more than 10 million copies globally.

King recently hired Havok co-founder Dr Steve Collins as its new chief technology officer.