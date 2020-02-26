News

King RPG Knighthood releases worldwide after 19 months in soft launch

By

Mobile games giant King has begun rolling outs its new mid-core RPG Knighthood globally.

Knighthood was originally soft-launched in the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Denmark and Sweden in July 2018, spending 19 months in soft launch before its full release.

Developed by the Leamington Spa-based studio Midoki, Knighthood is set in the medieval world of Astellan. The game allows for character creation via customisable knights, with players able to upgrade gear as they travel through the world.

Knighthood is available to download on iOS and Android from today. Those looking for more information about the game can head here.

King recently looked to tap the Activision-owned Crash Bandicoot license for a new mobile game based on the popular marsupial.


