Epic and Microsoft join Unity, EA, Facebook and Sony in withdrawing from GDC 2020

By , Contributing Editor

With global uncertainty about COVID-19  (coronavirus) accelerating, more high profile companies have decided not to attend the key annual western games conference GDC 2020.

Epic commented via Twitter that: "We were excited about participating in GDC 2020.

"Regrettably, uncertainty around health concerns has made it unviable to send our employees, and so we have made the difficult decision to withdraw attendance."

Alongside Unity - which announced it wouldn't be attended earlier in today - Epic would have been one of the largest exhibitors on the GDC Expo show floor. 

Microsoft also announced that it had "made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

"The health and safety of players, developers, employees, and our partners around the world is our top priority." 

As with Unity, Microsoft said it would switch the announcements and content it would have made available at GDC 2020 to a digital-only event.


