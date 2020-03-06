Microsoft, Facebook and Google are advising employees to work remotely due to the coronavirus

Microsoft, Facebook and Google have asked their employees to work from home due to the coronavirus.

As revealed in a company blog post, Microsoft CDO Kurt DelBene has offered advice to all employees to lessen the risk of getting infected.

For employees that do not need to be in the office, it's recommended that staff in Seattle work from home. Globally, Delbene has recommended employees avoid travelling to the Puget Sound and Bay Area campuses.

"Consistent with King County guidance, we are recommending all employees who are in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25th," said DelBene.

"Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite."

Virus contraction

Currently, two employees of Microsoft have contracted the coronavirus, one of whom works at LinkedIn, as reported by CNBC.

"Local health experts have determined that this individual had no known contact with other employees while infected and, based on that fact, there is no risk to those who work at LinkedIn from this case," said a LinkedIn spokesperson.

"We are doing everything we can to support our colleague and will continue to keep the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners as our top priority, working closely with public health officials globally."

Further containment

According to Reuters, both Facebook and Google have advised staff members in San Francisco to work from home due to epidemic concerns.

Facebook claimed it's "strongly recommending that all Bay area employees and contingent staff work from home starting Friday."

A company spokesperson - Anthony Harrison - told Reuters the decision was reached "based on the guidance from Santa Clara County on Thursday."

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc upon the industry. Multiple companies have pulled out of various events. Last month, GDC 2020 was postponed. Earlier this week, Epic Games cancelled Unreal Fest Europe 2020.

Despite Los Angeles entering a state of emergency, E3 is still set to go ahead. However, Iam8bit has pulled out of the event.

