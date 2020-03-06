Om Nom: Run has hit 2.5 million downloads in just over a week

Zeptolab latest title Om Nom: Run has been downloaded 2.5 million times.

As revealed on Facebook, the runner title has hit the milestone in just over one week. Om Nom: Run was released on February 27th. It was previously soft-launched in the Philippines on Android at the start of February.

The game is based on Zeptolab's Cut the Rope game franchise - Om Nom is the series' main character. It was created with Finnish games company Koukoi Games.

Om Nom success

In November 2019, the Russian firm launched Om Nom: Merge. Earlier that month, ZeptoLab created a separate business unit for the Om Nom brand.

Cut the Rope - Om Nom's original game - has been downloaded more than one billion times since being launched in 2010.