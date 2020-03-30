Update: Om Nom: Run sprints past five million downloads in a month

Updated March 30th 2020, 10:10am: Koukoi's Om Nom: Run has now cleared five million downloads in the space of a month.

The milestone was announced by Koukoi co-founder Antti Kananen on LinkedIn, who went on to state that there are "many cool updates already in progress" for the endless runner.

Original story below...

Zeptolab's latest title Om Nom: Run has been downloaded 2.5 million times.

As revealed on Facebook, the runner title has hit the milestone in just over one week. Om Nom: Run was released on February 27th. It was previously soft-launched in the Philippines on Android at the start of February.

The game is based on Zeptolab's Cut the Rope game franchise - Om Nom is the series' main character. It was created with Finnish games company Koukoi Games.

Om Nom success

In November 2019, the Russian firm launched Om Nom: Merge. Earlier that month, ZeptoLab created a separate business unit for the Om Nom brand.

Cut the Rope - Om Nom's original game - has been downloaded more than one billion times since being launched in 2010.