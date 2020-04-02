Women in Games welcomes Lucy Rissik and Elizabeth Sampat

Non-profit firm Women in Games has welcomed a new marketing director and added a new member to its advisory board.

Lucy Rissik has joined the organisation as marketing director. Currently, she is both the director and co-founder of Brotherhood of Brand, a marketing promotions and partnerships agency with a consumer focus.

Rissik has plenty of experience in her field - before setting up her own firm, she was the brand partnerships manager for Electronic Arts.

Welcome aboard

Ubisoft-owned Future Games of London creative director Elizabeth Sampat has joined the not-for-profit firm's advisory board. Over her career, Sampat has worked for Storm8, Popcap Games, Mindspace and Sybo Games. She is a regular at various conventions, universities and conferences.

"We welcome both Lucy and Elizabeth to the Women in Games team," said Women in Games CEO Marie-Claire Isaaman.

"As our organisation expands into 32 countries, it is now more important than ever that we communicate our messages clearly on the need for a games industry, culture and community free of gender discrimination and that we have the best advice from an international, representative Advisory Board."