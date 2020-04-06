PGC Digital: It's the"best time to launch" as a hyper-casual, says IronSource director

It's the "best time to launch" a hyper-casual mobile game, according to ironSource director of strategic partnerships Yuval Lotan.

The comment was made in light of the ongoing coronavirus and how it has resulted in most countries being in a state of lockdown with the majority of people working from home. This was part of a larger panel discussing 'Smart use of Data to Optimise' at PocketGamer Connects Digital.

Furthermore, casual titles fall into the same category, with data pointing to "everything looking like a weekend". The panel although agreed that you are likely to face trouble if to release an RPG in the current market.

Testing and volume

"In the hyper-casual world, a lot is about volume and a lot is about testing as you are aiming for everyone," said Lotan.

Rovio vice-president of product Michail Katkoff added that while a lot of genres are seeing positive numbers, it's a "really, really dangerous time to be investing".

There is still a large question mark surrounding how the market will pivot during the pandemic, with the new change still early to analyse. However, with new titles entering and topping the charts every week, many of these games are seeing a "shorter shelf-life".

These statements were backed up via the fact that mobile game downloads experienced its highest amount of installs ever at a record 1.2 billion for the week of March 22nd, 2020.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.