World of Tanks Blitz gives players chance to win a piece of the moon in new Gravity Force game mode

World of Tanks Blitz has got a new game mode titled Gravity Force.

The new mode puts players on the Moon in a new 'Sea of Tranquility' map. Furthermore, it will replicate the conditions found in space – challenging-to-drive vehicles in zero gravity. Players can take part between April 10th and 16th.

A live stream offering further information will take place today – April 8th – at 7:30pm CEST.

Out of this world

Those who perform the best on the battlefield will be in contention for a legitimate certificate of ownership for a part of the real Sea of Tranquility – through a partnership with Lunar Embassy.

"We are excited to bring players an outer-space experience, with real outer-space prizes," said World of Tanks Blitz product director Andrey Ryabovol.

"Get prepared for moon mechanics that will have commanders and tanks fighting physics across many different maps, and we look forward to rewarding the best out-of-this-world warriors amongst you!'

Lunar Embassy head Dennis Hope said of the added: 'We were delighted to partner with the World of Tanks Blitz team tank battles to the surface of the Moon – and we will be thrilled to welcome some new neighbours on to our Lunar home.

"This is one small step for man, but one giant leap for Tank-kind."

Last year, the World of Tanks Blitz global championship offered a $100,000 prize pool.