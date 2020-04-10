Tamatem secures strategic partnership with Nanobit for launch of Hollywood Story in the MENA region

Mobile games publisher Tamatem has made a strategic partnership with developer Nanobit to release the latter's games in the MENA region.

The partnership has seen Tamatem localise Nanobit's game Hollywood Story for the region. It has been released under the name "Fashion Queen ملكة الموضة".

As well as localising Hollywood Story, the publisher will also be handling marketing, live ops, monetisation and customer support for the game in the MENA region.

"Our partnership with Nanobit, a leading game developer, is in keeping with our strategic plan to expand our reach and offer the best international game Hollywood Story in Arabic," said Hussam Hammo, CEO of Tamatem.

"We are very delighted to collaborate with this highly professional world-class team who have been leading the story based mobile game genre for the last 4 years with more than 300 million downloads. At Tamatem, we are also particularly excited as this is the first time that a game targeting female users will be published in Arabic.”

Movin' on up

"We are sure Fashion Queen will take the MENA market by storm. Tamatem has a proven track record and clearly understands the needs of the market," added Nanobit founders Zoran Vučinić and Alan Sumina.

"We believe that this partnership will definitely become the top mobile game in the whole story-based genre in the MENA and help us to establish our brand in a new market. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with Tamatem."

Tamatem closed a $3.5 million funding round in February 2020 to help it expand into new markets. Back in June 2019, it signed a deal with South Korean developer NokNok to publish its game I Love Mart in the MENA region.