Kabam soft-launches action-RPG Disney Mirrorverse in the Philippines

Canadian developer Kabam has soft-launched mobile action RPG Disney Mirrorverse in the Philippines.

The game is part of a new collaboration between Disney and Kabam, which will see players unite teams of guardians - made up from well-known Disney and Pixar characters - to defend against an unrelenting dark threat.

Characters set to appear throughout include: Sulley, Baymax, Scar, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Genie, Merida, Belle, Oogie Boogie and more.

Interestingly, The Walt Disney Company similarly collaborated with Glu Mobile to launch Disney Sorcerer's Arena in March, a card collectable RPG featuring familiar faces from its back catalogue.

"Brave reimagining"

"Disney Mirrorverse represents a brave reimagining of iconic Disney and Pixar characters and stories", said Disney vice-president of global games and interactive experiences senior Sean Shoptaw.

"This stunning new adventure will appeal to Disney fans and die-hard RPG fans alike, and we can't wait to show players what's on the other side of the Stellar Mirror".

Disney Mirrorverse is available to download in the Philippines on both iOS and Android, however no official release date has been given.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Kabam for more details.

Kabam recently partnered with NetEase for the Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions.

Prior to that, Kabam acquired the Montreal-based games developer Riposte Games for an undisclosed fee.


