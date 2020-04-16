Superplus raises $4.7 in funding for causal PVP games

Finnish developer Superplus has received $4.7 million in funding.

As reported by VentureBeat, the round was led by Makers Fund with further participation from Business Finland and existing investors such as Sisu Game Ventures.

"The team at Superplus and their culture of small lean teams iterating fast and shipping, has helped them to achieve a lot with relatively little, a strategy we believe is key in the current environment," said Makers Fund partner Michael Cheung.

PVP focus

The Helsinki based studio will use the money to create casual games with a player-vs-player focus. Currently, Superplus is working on Hills of Steel 2 – expected to launch this Summer – and Brawls of Steel.

Our focus has been on making excellent games, with a focus on multiplayer with some real elements of competition," said Superplus CEO Kalle Jyly.

Set to be released by the end of 2020, Brawls of Steel has been described as an "instant battle royale" game.

"We created this term instant battle royale," said Jyly.

"You are immediately inside the action. There is no waiting. We wanted to bring battle royale into mobile in a mobile-friendly way. It has a cheerful and friendly style. But it's definitely hard to master."