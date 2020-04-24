Tilting Point signs multi-year publishing deal with GameBear for Nova Empire: Space Commander

Tilting Point has entered into a multi-year publishing agreement with China-based developer GameBear for the latter's title Nova Empire: Space Commander.

The deal will see Tilting Point take over UA for Nova Empire in all territories outside of China using the publisher's UA Fund. It will also handle app store optimisation, asset creation, platform relations, ad monetisation, and more.

Nova Empire is a mobile strategy game first launched on Android at the end of 2017 and iOS in February 2018. It is said to have generated $25 million in revenue over its lifetime.

New heights

"We love Nova Empire; it's an incredibly engaging game that encourages building alliances and playing together - at a time when we know social connection in games is helping many people through physical isolation," said Tilting Point president Samir El-Agili.

"The title has already achieved a great deal of success, and we know that with our resources, team, and technology, we can bring the game to new heights."

Tilting Point recently acquired space strategy title Star Trek Timelines from Disruptor Beam and established a new studio, Wicked Realm Games, to continue developing it.

The publisher is also prepping for the launch of its licensed title SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, which has now surpassed 14 million pre-registrations. The game is being developed by Nukebox Studios, a developer which made a name for itself with Food Truck Chef.