News

Tilting Point signs multi-year publishing deal with GameBear for Nova Empire: Space Commander

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 24th, 2020 other Tilting Point Not disclosed
Tilting Point signs multi-year publishing deal with GameBear for Nova Empire: Space Commander
By , Editor

Tilting Point has entered into a multi-year publishing agreement with China-based developer GameBear for the latter's title Nova Empire: Space Commander.

The deal will see Tilting Point take over UA for Nova Empire in all territories outside of China using the publisher's UA Fund. It will also handle app store optimisation, asset creation, platform relations, ad monetisation, and more.

Nova Empire is a mobile strategy game first launched on Android at the end of 2017 and iOS in February 2018. It is said to have generated $25 million in revenue over its lifetime.

New heights

"We love Nova Empire; it's an incredibly engaging game that encourages building alliances and playing together - at a time when we know social connection in games is helping many people through physical isolation," said Tilting Point president Samir El-Agili.

"The title has already achieved a great deal of success, and we know that with our resources, team, and technology, we can bring the game to new heights."

Tilting Point recently acquired space strategy title Star Trek Timelines from Disruptor Beam and established a new studio, Wicked Realm Games, to continue developing it.

The publisher is also prepping for the launch of its licensed title SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, which has now surpassed 14 million pre-registrations. The game is being developed by Nukebox Studios, a developer which made a name for itself with Food Truck Chef.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

Interview May 13th, 2019

Tilting Point revenue quintupled to $45 million in 2018

Interview Nov 8th, 2017

Competing with the big boys: Tilting Point on what publishers should be offering indie developers in 2017

Interview Feb 20th, 2017

How Tilting Point is helping indies compete with its $12 million UA fund Game Alliance

News Mar 4th, 2020

Tilting Point acquires Star Trek Timelines from Disruptor Beam

News Aug 16th, 2019

Tilting Point partners with Slyon Studios on P2R Power Rev Racing UA campaign

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies